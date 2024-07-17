U.S. Rep Ronny Jackson (TX-13) took the podium at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday to say that former president Donald Trump is the only man suited to be president and said there is too much at stake for Joe Biden to be be reelected.

Jackson is the U.S. representative for Texas's 13th congressional district and a former Navy officer. He served as the physician to the president from 2013 to 2018 under presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In 2019, Trump appointed Jackson to a newly-created position, making him chief medical advisor to the president, a position later succeeded by Anthony Fauci.

Jackson serves on the House Agriculture Committee, the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. Jackson stated that his nephew was injured in the recent assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump.

In 2021, the Navy retroactively demoted Jackson to captain after an investigation by the Defense Department inspector general found he had engaged in inappropriate behavior as an admiral.

The Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee through Thursday where former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network have more than 60 journalists on the ground in Milwaukee and you can follow along with our live blog for updates throughout the day.

RNC 2024 live updates: Latest news on what to expect from Tuesday schedule

What to know about Rep. Ronny Jackson

Who he is: U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is a congresswoman representing South Carolina's 1st congressional district.

What role he plays: Convention speaker.

Key quote: "Now I can say I served a president who literally took a bullet for his country," Jackson said. "His warrior spirit and display of wheel even after getting shot down will go down as an all time moment in American history."

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

How can you watch the event and stay up-to-date on convention news?

USA TODAY is streaming the RNC from start to finish, and you can watch it here starting Monday, July 15:

Updates from the RNC will be available at gopconvention2024.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rep. Ronny Jackson's speech at Republican National Convention: Watch