Watch: Rufus Sewell survives in 'The Diplomat' Season 2

Rufus Sewell's character has survived and will appear in Season 2 of "The Diplomat." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix released a teaser for The Diplomat Season 2, which reveals that Rufus Sewell's character has survived.

The final moments of Season 1 rocked Kate Wyler, portrayed by Keri Russell, who is the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom.

She discovers that the British prime minister (Rory Kinnear) was responsible for the attack on the British vessel transporting her to London.

"As if things couldn't get worse, the finale ends with a second explosion -- possibly leaving her husband Hal (Sewell), Deputy Chief of Mission Stuart Hayford (Ato Essandoh), office clerk Ronnie (Jess Chanliau), and MP Merritt Grove (Simon Chandler) dead," the official synopsis reads.

Keri Russell, seen at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 7, 2024, stars in "The Diplomat." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

The trailer confirms Hal's survival as he and Kate are seen exiting a vehicle together.

Allison Janney also stars in Season 2 as the U.S. Vice President Grace Penn.

Allison Janney, seen at the 2020 SAG Awards, will star in Season 2 of "The Diplomat." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Season 2 premieres on Netflix Oct. 31.