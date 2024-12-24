Watch scary moment workers flee as a cargo ship rolls onto its side at port in Istanbul

Fernando Cervantes Jr., USA TODAY
·1 min read

Surveillance video has captured the terrifying moment that a cargo ship rolled onto its side at a port in Istanbul, Turkey, sending workers running for their lives.

According to Reuters, the governor’s office said the ship rolled over because of an imbalance in the cargo loaded onto the ship. Officials told the news outlet that 10 of the 15 crew members were rescued by aid personnel.

The governor’s office told Reuters the other five people jumped into the water and escaped by themselves as the boat rolled over. One person was had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital but no one was killed in the harrowing mishap.

Watch as boat rolls over in Turkey

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch cargo ship roll onto its side in Turkey, sending workers fleeing

