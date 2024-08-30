WATCH: Scattered storms likely Friday PM, summerlike Labor Day weekend
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has your Friday morning forecast.
Folks across southern Ontario will dodge severe storms as the long weekend kicks off on Friday
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, according to its latest advisory.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic details where the best chance is to see thunderstorms today through the end of the week.
Japan has urged nearly four million people to evacuate from the path of Typhoon Shanshan, a dangerous slow-moving storm that made landfall on Japan’s southernmost main island Kyushu on Thursday.
Risk of severe thunderstorms with a non-zero chance of a tornado are possible late Friday into Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Almost 4 million people in southern Japan were urged to evacuate as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power and lashing Kyushu island with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.
Activists and residents in B.C.'s Peace region say they fear for wildlife and farms as the large Site C reservoir began filling up with water on Sunday.The massive Site C project will generate hydroelectricity from a reservoir that is 83 kilometres long, being one of three power-generating dams in the northeast B.C. region that draws from the Peace River. Site C has long been controversial, especially given the potential impact to nearby First Nations, but its construction was approved by then-p
CALGARY — Calgarians missed the mark for the third day in a row in the latest round of water rationing, and officials say it appears many residents are ignoring the ban by continuing to water their lawns.
How much hotter will your county get? A USA TODAY analysis of data from the Climate Impact Lab has an answer.
At least four people have died after the country was hit by one of its strongest typhoons in decades.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A “mega den” of hundreds of rattlesnakes in Colorado is getting even bigger now that late summer is here and babies are being born.
A fossil reveals how a now-extinct species of dugong was swimming in the sea about 15 million years ago when it was preyed upon by a crocodile and a tiger shark.
While the muggy heat relents for many southern Ontarians, it will persist in southwestern Ontario along with a renewed storm risk
Greek authorities have started collecting hundreds of thousands of dead fish that poured into a tourist port in the central city of Volos this week after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year. "It spans kilometers," city council member Stelios Limnios told Reuters. "It's not just along the coast, but also in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf," he said, referring to the area offshore Volos whose coast is lined with holiday homes.
One tropical disturbance may see some slow development this weekend but has low chances of strengthening into a depression or storm over the next few days.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off the southern Greek resort island of Crete on Wednesday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
Nova Scotia has purchased 200 shelters, just in time for the peak of hurricane season, and they're now being placed around the province to support people experiencing homelessness.
The 'de-extinction' company Colossal and the conservation group Re:wild found common ground in the potential of genetic technology to rescue today's disappearing creatures.
(Bloomberg) -- After a ferocious start to hurricane season, the Atlantic has gone eerily quiet just when nature usually delivers some of its most powerful storms. But signs are emerging that the respite is almost over. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Plans Istanbul Taxi Surge to Tackle ComplaintsIntergenerational Housing Could Help Older Adults Combat LonelinessAs Rural Hospitals Shutter Maternity Wards, Urban Ones FollowNazi Bunker’s Leafy Makeover Turns Ugly Past Into Urban EyecatcherA Loud War
The storms and tornadoes that tore through Northeast Ohio three weeks ago may be in the rearview mirror for many, but the cleanup continues for Holden Arboretum in Lake County.