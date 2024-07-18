WATCH: Scattered storms may be severe Thursday
Driving is the No. 1 danger when it comes to storms, says Mark Robinson, The Weather Network Storm Hunter and meteorologist.
In an Instagram video, rapper Drake showed coffee-coloured water pouring into his Toronto mansion during the citywide storm on Tuesday, pooling high enough to go over his ankles.
Cleanup crews worked to get the Greater Toronto Area back to normal on Wednesday, a day after a torrential downpour flooded major roadways and left thousands without power, as the prime minister said the city needs more investment in infrastructure to withstand challenges linked to climate change. At a press briefing in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Tuesday's flooding "a significant event," and said the city and surrounding area need to be prepared for similar disruptions in the
The threat for additional thunderstorms spreads across parts of Ontario for Tuesday before the heat breaks and more seasonal conditions return heading into the weekend. Brace for heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the day
The Toronto floods impacting the downtown region and parts of the GTA sparked a crucial discussion over city preparedness for severe weather conditions as locals were left without power.
Training storms are known to cause severe flash flooding in a short period of time
Even superstars aren't immune to nature's wrath as Drake found out on July 16 when an unstoppable torrent pushed through his luxurious home. Footage posted from the rapper showed what he dealt with.
Heavy rains triggered flooding in Toronto today, impacting highways, street and transit traffic. Canadian Press reporter Jordan Omstead was on the scene at the flooded Don Valley Parkway, which connects the city's north end and downtown. (July 16, 2024)
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the storm potential for western Canada.
Be sure to remain weather-aware at all times on Tuesday in southern Ontario as the risk for severe weather will reappear
Siberia swelters in exceptionally high temperatures as Russia's heatwave continues
Thousands remain without power as Toronto cleans up after parts of the city received "hurricane amounts" of rain.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another wave of severe storms pummeled a wide swath of the United States and Canada, leading to flash floods and water rescues Wednesday in the Ozark Mountains, dropping a tornado that ravaged a community in upstate New York and stranding drivers in high water around Toronto.
Wondering why our summer weather has taken a significant detour? La Niña hit the pause button
Speaking in Toronto, Ont., on Wednesday, Mayor Olivia Chow and City Manager Paul Johnson addressed the major flooding that hit the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) the day before. “The challenge is that much of this city is just not designed to handle this amount of water that's coming down. And that's what we saw yesterday,” Johnson said.