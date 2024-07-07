WATCH: Scattered storms Sunday afternoon, Beryl closing in on TX
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has your Sunday morning forecast.
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler has your Sunday morning forecast.
Tropical Storm Beryl was moving over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Friday, but is expected to impact parts of south Texas later this weekend.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Records tumbled across the West as a slow-moving heat wave of potentially historic proportions tightened its grip from the Pacific Northwest to Arizona on Friday, sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures.
The storm hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, and it’s on track for its third landfall early this week
MAYREAU, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (AP) — Mayreu is one of the smallest inhabited islands of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It's so small that it's barely visible — a dot on the map of the Caribbean. Hurricane Beryl nearly erased it from the map.
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions through the day Friday if you’re out and about in southern Ontario
A stretch of the Texas coast is now under a hurricane warning as Beryl is expected to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico
Folks across B.C. are feeling the heat as temperatures have rapidly climbed to high levels, and will stay that way into this week
Here are four plants you need to avoid coming into contact with this season
If you ask a mechanic what their dream vehicle is, one might expect a flashy and luxurious choice. Vehicles like McLarens or Lamborghinis, far out of the average person's price range, immediately come...
An extremely dangerous, unusually long heat wave is intensifying and spreading up the West Coast – and there will be no relief for days.
Wildlife officials in Colorado are attempting to track down a long-legged South American rodent seen wandering loose in Lakewood's Bear Creek Lake Park.
The storm is expected to re-intensify over the Gulf the Mexico after being downgraded.
VICTORIA — A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
MANAWA, Wis. (AP) — A dam in an eastern Wisconsin community has been breached, prompting people living downriver to be evacuated, the National Weather Service said Friday.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The minister for the two islands in Grenada that Hurricane Beryl first slammed into with catastrophic winds had a simple message for U.N. and other humanitarian officials who asked what was needed: “Anything that would allow a human being to survive.”
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
HALIFAX — A possible shark sighting near a popular Nova Scotia beach prompted a lifeguard to clear the supervised swimming area on Thursday, but the head of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service says there's no cause for alarm.
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says to expect two rounds of storms on Sunday, but she's mainly watching the risk in the afternoon and evening.
The City of Calgary is easing its outdoor water use restrictions, as its water supply outlook continues to improve. In an update on Saturday, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city was shifting from stage 4 to stage 3 outdoor water use restrictions, effective immediately. Calgarians can once again start watering their gardens and outdoor plants, but only using handheld containers or buckets. Residents can use an outdoor tap or hose to fill a container, but only hand watering is allowed under stage 3 r
Hurricane Beryl could make a ‘rare’ double strike in Mexico and potentially impact southeastern United States