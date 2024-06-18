WATCH: See famous Decorah eagles nest collapse

The Daily Beast

Jerry Seinfeld’s performance in Australia on Sunday was briefly derailed by an anti-Israel heckler who was mercilessly mocked by the comedian. “We have a genius ladies and gentlemen, he solved the Middle East,” Seinfeld joked as the crowd in Sydney jeered the heckler. As security moved to eject the person, he continued, “They’re going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try to get all of your genius out so we can all learn from you.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Dail