WATCH: Senator Amy Klobuchar Joins The Daily Beast Podcast

Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee kicked off this week’s Daily Beast Podcast in a state of Chuck Schumer-level “arousal”—or is that mania? Given the DOGE bros’ domination of this week’s news cycle (and domination of U.S. governmen more broadly, it would seem), the co-hosts had strong thoughts on Elon Musk and his slash-and-burn tactics: Coles skewered Musk’s decision to give his college-aged engineers —a Peter Pan-style gang of chaos agents—access to sensitive government records, “dismantling everything and helping themselves to your data.”

“Why don’t we just hand over everybody’s Social Security Numbers to a DJ at Ultra and let them f*** around for a bit?” Bee added.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined the podcast to slam Musk and his bestie Donald Trump’s presidential agenda more broadly—from egg prices to the electoral college—as a “constitutional horror show.” Klobuchar highlighted her concerns with Trump’s nominees for key roles in his administration, including Kash Patel and the already-confirmed Pete Hegseth, and addressed her own political future amid a starkly-divided Congress.

In other stark divisions, the episode pivots to the “bottomless pit of bizarre” that is Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal firestorm, with People President Leah Wyar unpacking the escalating lawsuits—legalese that’s “almost as confusing as Blake Lively’s fashion choices,” quipped Coles.

The movie stars’ conflict became public when Lively filed a complaint alleging Baldoni’s “disturbing and unprofessional” on-set behavior during the filming of It Ends With Us, while the The New York Times ran a damning exposé featuring further allegations of a “smear campaign” waged against the actress. Baldoni’s response? Denials and pushback including a $250 million lawsuit against the paper, claiming defamation, and a $400 million countersuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist. (“This lawsuit is 179 pages long,” Wyar deadpanned. “And somehow, Taylor Swift gets pulled into it too.”) And that was just the beginning

Bee isn’t buying Baldoni’s feminist act: “At this point, if a man in Hollywood says he’s a feminist, that’s the tell,” she argued. “But where does it end?” Coles asked of the feud, before she and Bee workshopped a more fitting movie title: It Never Ends With Us.

