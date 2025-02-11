See Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. behind the scenes of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Watch Seth Rogen, Aaron Pierre and More Stars Crack Up in “Mufasa: The Lion King” Outtakes (Exclusive Video)

The cast of Mufasa: The Lion King had their fair share of laughs in the recording booth.

PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the bloopers featured in the bonus content of the at-home release, showing Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Mads Mikkelson, Thandiwe Newton and more cracking up behind the scenes.

Directed by Moonlight Oscar winner Barry Jenkins, Mufasa tells the origin story of the iconic character from The Lion King who became leader of the Pride Lands.

It covers the "expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny," per a synopsis. "Their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mufasa's voice cast also includes: John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.



Related: See the Cast of Mufasa: The Lion King Side-by-Side with the Characters They Voice

Disney "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Other bonus features include a full-length sing-along version of the film, which features new original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, deleted scenes and making-of behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Jenkins previously told The New York Times he found the Mufasa script "incredibly moving."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Beyoncé and Jay-Z 'Weren't Involved' in Blue Ivy Getting Mufasa Role, Says Director: 'I Just Really Loved Her Voice' (Exclusive)

Disney 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.

"There’s this character who we know of as inherently great or inherently royal, and we get to really go in and explore how this person came to be," he said. "We’re also looking at what makes some people good and others evil, and how people aren’t fundamentally one or the other."



Mufasa: The Lion King is available to purchase on digital Feb. 18, then on Blu-ray and DVD April 1.

Read the original article on People