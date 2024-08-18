WATCH: Severe Storm Risk Sunday in North Carolina

SUNDAY: Widely scattered storms are forecast through early overnight Sunday morning. Any severe storm that forms will bring the risk for damaging wind gusts and localized flooding. Severe storm threats move east to include most of the Piedmont Triad with a risk of damaging wind, large hail, and a lower risk of isolated tornadoes from the afternoon through Sunday night. NEXT WEEK: A slight dip in the dewpoints will help us feel more comfortable too in the Piedmont by Tuesday of next week as highs will be milder with lower humidity behind a cold front. The National Weather Service in Raleigh https://www.weather.gov/rah/ and the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia https://www.weather.gov/rnk/ will issue warnings and updates when necessary. Find your alerts with WXII12 News and view current Piedmont Triad wind gusts, rain, and temperatures as we head into the weekend.