Watch a shark's perspective as boat cuts across her back, damaging skin, scraping fin

A group of researchers claim to have captured the first video of a boat striking a shark.

An endangered female basking shark was near the surface of the water off the coast of Ireland in April when the keel of a boat cut across her back, according to a study published in the Frontiers journal on Tuesday. The moment was captured with a camera tag and activity monitoring device that researchers had attached to the shark for scientific observation.

The shark tried to make a swift evasive move right before the collision. Afterward, she tumbled through the water, heading quickly to the seafloor.

Video shows there was damage to the shark's skin, paint marks and a red scrape behind her dorsal fin. However, no bleeding or open wounds were visible.

Watch shark's perspective when struck by boat

Researchers had been following shark

The moment occurred after researchers stopped following the nearly 7-meter fish from a safe distance. The tag, which showed she she stopped feeding after the strike, was later and retrieved by researchers.

"This is the first ever direct observation of a ship strike on any marine megafauna that we’re aware of," study author and Oregon State University shark researcher Taylor Chapple said in a news release. "The shark was struck while feeding on the surface of the water and it immediately swam to the seafloor into deeper, offshore waters, a stark contrast to its behavior prior to the strike."

It's unclear how the shark is fairing after the strike.

Vessel strikes with marine life are a common occurrence

Researchers argue that more study is needed about the risk and impact of vessel strikes, as well as preventative options.

With basking shark sightings increasing in the region, it's more likely that collisions will occur, according to the study. Basking sharks are more prone to vessel overlap in Ireland as they are regularly spotted at the surface. The authors hope to advance the understanding of the species' short and long-term recovery process, as well as fatal incidents.

The species are the first type of fish to be protected by Ireland’s Wildlife Act, making it illegal to intentionally injure or interfere with them.

