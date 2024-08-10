Watch: Shocking moment armed police use flashbang grenades to storm flat in Kensington

This is the shocking moment a group of armed police appear to use flashbang grenades to raid a flat in west London.

Officers stormed a West Kensington flat on Thursday, July 25 in a dramatic raid captured on video.

Footage shared online shows armed officers and a police dog approaching an apartment block on North End Road around 9.30pm. Seconds later, a series of loud bangs and bright flashes erupted as the team forced entry into the building.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that the operation was in response to reports of a person being held against their will.

The operation resulted in six arrests, with all suspects taken into custody. A Met spokesperson added: "The person who was being held is now safe and well."

No injuries were reported during the operation, and no firearms were discharged.

This is the moment CTSFO police use flashbangs to raid an estate in West Kensington, London pic.twitter.com/8ELUAazk2B — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) August 9, 2024

The footage was posted to X on Friday by the account @UB1UB2, with the caption: “This is the moment CTSFO police use flashbangs to raid an estate in West Kensington, London.”

The officers appear to be wearing helmets and facemasks before carrying out the raid.

The footage then shows the outside of the apartment block as loud bangs ring out, while another section of the clip filmed by a Domino’s worker also appears to capture another succession of bangs.

Then officers can be heard shouting at an unknown person, “get on the floor!”

Other Met Police officers could later be seen reassuring members of the public in the area.