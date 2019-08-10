Watch Simone Biles Make Gymnastics History by Landing Double-Double Dismount

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles made gymnastics history on Friday night, as she was the first to ever attempt and land a double twisting, double somersault dismount off the balance beam. According to TeamUsa.org, the skill will be named after Biles once she competes with the dismount at an international meet — on Friday, she landed it at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri. It would mark the third skill named after her. “I’m really happy with the beam dismount and how it’s come along, because if you had asked me after [U.S. Classic] if I was going to compete it, I would’ve said no,” Biles said, according to Team USA. “I feel like in those short two weeks we did a lot of work on a couple of the events, so I’m pretty excited with how it turned out.” Also Read: Simone Biles Shuts Down Internet Troll Who Called Her a 'Sucky A- Role Model' Biles made history again in an earlier heat by becoming the first woman to perform a triple-double in a floor exercise, E! Online reported. However, Team USA noted that upon landing, she fell forward. According to the New York Times, judges ruled...

