WATCH: Slight Drop in Humidity Monday, More North Carolina Sunshine

WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos

A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern this week. Mostly dry afternoons and more humid conditions are expected with above normal highs through Wednesday. Scattered afternoon storm chances make a comeback Thursday.

Latest Stories

  • Western snow steals the show this long weekend, more to come Monday

    A stark divide across the country this long weekend put the West on snowy ground

  • Couple says goodbye to beloved home on Quebec coast after erosion put safety at risk

    Joanne Audet and Marcel Breton say they have lived an extraordinary life by the sea, but the coastal erosion along the shores of Maria, Que., has become too much for the couple."We were hit by three enormous tides within a year. You can't stay here anymore. At home, it was scary. It was rumbling, it shook. The water hits your windows. You become surrounded by water everywhere," Audet said. "We no longer had a choice. We had to leave."Their residence is among eight homes threatened by imminent co

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Grey-headed chickadee listed as endangered in May

    The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) updated the status of twelve Canadian animals this month, and it included the Grey-headed Chickadee among the animals newly considered "endangered."Dr. Louise Blight is the co-chair of the COSEWIC advisory committee on birds. She said Grey-headed Chickadees live at the edge of the treeline in the Pacific Northwest, and were historically common near Old Crow. The bird is so rare that it is hard to estimate its population, she

  • Tropical feel in southern Ontario with humidity fuelling storm threat

    The second half of the Victoria Day long weekend heralds the arrival of a steamy, summer-like air mass in southern Ontario, bringing the threat of thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday –– so ensure you plan ahead before partaking in any outdoor activities

  • Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says four homes lost in B.C. wildfire

    FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Mayor of British Columbia's Northern Rockies Regional Municipality says four homes have been lost and six other properties have been damaged by a wildfire that forced the evacuation of Fort Nelson more than a week ago. Rob Fraser says three of the four homes were occupied and one was vacant, but he's been able to speak with most of the owners whose properties have been damaged. Fraser says the affected properties were on the outskirts of Fort Nelson, and the six others sa

  • 'Ozzy Osbourne' no match for stubborn Colorado bear in neighborhood tree

    Wildlife officials said the bear had gotten in the trash and found food. When the rangers arrived, the bear was already in a tree.

  • Severe storms to kick off the long weekend in Ontario

    A multi-day severe weather event sweeping across the Prairies ends with a bang in parts of Manitoba and northern Ontario to start the long weekend

  • 4 downy chicks born to Moncton pair of rooftop peregrine falcons

    Moncton has welcomed some new feathery friends. Two peregrine falcons that have been living in a nesting box atop the Assumption Building in the city for the last 13 years have just hatched four chicks. Earlier this year, the Magnetic Hill Zoo and Nature Moncton partnered to set up a livestream on the pair's nesting box, so viewers waited anxiously for about a month, closely watching the eggs. Jill Marvin, the director of the Magnetic Hill Zoo, said she first noticed something unusual when she c

  • Warm and muggy tease of summer sparks a storm risk over Ontario

    A tropical humid, muggy airmass moves into southern Ontario over the next 3 days with the threat for non-severe thunderstorms in the forecast. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Residents of Canadian oil town menaced by wildfire can return home

    Residents of the Canadian oil town threatened by an out-of-control wildfire can return home, authorities said Saturday, even as they warned the community will have to contend with the blaze for the foreseeable future. Thousands of residents of Fort McMurray, in northern Alberta, had been ordered to leave their homes earlier this month. "With the current and forecast weather conditions, specifically the amount of rain that has fallen on the fire, combined with continued fire suppression and community protection efforts, I am pleased to announce it is now safe for us to end the current evacuation and allow people to return to their homes," said Sandy Bowman, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo that includes Fort McMurray.

  • Heavy rains trigger floods in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands

    Heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands overnight into Saturday, swamping streets and buildings and sparking evacuations. In the southwestern German state of Saarland, streets were deep underwater and images on social media showed emergency workers carrying local residents to safety in boats. State capital Saarbruecken was hard hit while German daily Bild reported that a breach in a dyke in the town of Quierschied led to a power station in the area being shut

  • 75 Endangered and Extremely Rare Snakes Released into Kisatchie National Forest by Fort Worth Zoo

    The Fort Worth Zoo has released a total of 229 Louisiana pine snakes into the wild in recent years

  • Europe hit by severe floods in the north and heatwaves in the south

    Heavy rainfall and storms wreak havoc across northern Italy, France and Germany, whilst southern Italy endures an unseasonal heatwave.View on euronews

  • Eyes on the fries: Alberta snatches potato crown from P.E.I.

    This story is from this week's episode of the new CBC podcast Good Question, P.E.I. Listen here.Good Question, P.E.I. is available on the CBC Listen app, or wherever you get your podcasts.Prince Edward Island no longer produces more potatoes than any other Canadian province.Yes, you read that correctly. We're No. 2. Alberta, the Prairie province known for its thick cuts of red meat, is now the potato king of Canada. But just by a skin.According to the most recent report by Agriculture and Agri-F

  • Parts of northern India scorched by extreme heat with New Delhi on high alert

    Parts of northwest India sweltered under scorching temperatures on Saturday, with the capital New Delhi under a severe weather alert as extreme temperatures strike parts of the country. India's weather department expects heat wave conditions to persist across the north for the next few days, and has put several states on high alert. On Friday, parts of New Delhi reported up to 47.1 degrees Celsius (116 degrees Fahrenheit).

  • Officials outline B.C. wildfire supports amid 'harrowing times'

    Officials are establishing support systems for thousands of evacuees displaced from their homes by wildfires in parts of British Columbia last week.In Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson First Nation, 4,700 people had to leave their homes because of the Parker Lake blaze. A separate fire led to evacuation efforts in the Doig River First Nation and a portion of the Peace River Regional District near Fort St. John on Monday."Top of mind is always the impact that these wildfires and these evacuations h

  • Bear alert in Japan after man found dead and police officers mauled

    People in northeastern Japan have been warned to stay vigilant after a man was found dead with gash wounds and police officers were left with serious injuries. Two officers were attacked on Saturday in Kazuno city, Akita prefecture, while recovering the missing man's body, Japanese media said. A police helicopter and cars are involved in the search for the bears.

  • Water, water everywhere ... most is now safe to drink in an English village after parasite outbreak

    Most residents living near a scenic fishing village in southwestern England where a parasite in the water sickened more than 45 people were told Saturday that they could safely drink the water again. The water company said it consulted with public health officials before lifting the boil warning for all but about 2,500 customers after rigorous testing showed the water was safe for most of the area.

  • More than a thousand fish die in pollution incident

    Hundreds of brown trout are confirmed killed, with anglers fearing salmon were also affected.