WATCH: Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall Tuesday

CBC

It may be January, but Lake Erie is ice free. According to Mike McKay, director of the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Windsor, as of New Year's Day the Great Lakes' Basin has less than 0.4 per cent ice cover. Usually at this time of year, the basin should have 10 per cent coverage, while Lake Erie should have 15 to 20 per cent. Dave Phillips, senior climatologist from Environment and Climate Change Canada, said that the lack of ice is indicative of the high