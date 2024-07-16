Watch South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's speech at the Republican National Convention

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the podium at the Republican National Convention Monday evening about her experience as Governor of South Dakota under President Joe Biden and Donald Trump before him, focusing in part on the pandemic response.

Noem's name was on the running list of former president Donald Trump's vice presidential picks earlier this year, but controversy around her shooting her dog diminished the likelihood of her splitting a ticket with him. She spoke at the 2020 RNC.

The RNC is taking place in Milwaukee through Thursday where former Trump on Thursday will formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network have approximately 60 journalists on the ground in Milwaukee and you can follow along with our live blog for updates throughout the day.

RNC 2024 live updates: What time is the convention? What's the schedule of speakers?

What to know about Kristi Noem

Who she is: Noem is the governor of South Dakota. She formerly served in the South Dakota legislature and was South Dakota's U.S. representative for eight years.

What role she plays: Convention speaker

Key quote: "When other states were pushing mandates and lockdowns, in South Dakota, we hit the gas."

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

How can you watch the event and stay up-to-date on convention news?

USA TODAY is streaming the RNC from start to finish, and you can watch it here starting Monday, July 15:

Updates from the RNC will be available at gopconvention2024.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kristi Noem speech at Republican National Convention