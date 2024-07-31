Watch: Southport rioter hit by bricks

The rioter crumples in pain after being hit by a brick - @DillyHussain88/X

Footage has emerged of a rioter in Southport being hit in the groin with a brick.

Video showed the man – who had been squaring up to police in riot gear just a few seconds earlier – doubling over in pain and staggering away after being hit by the object, thrown by a fellow agitator.

The incident happened during a night of violence in the seaside town on Tuesday, during which police were attacked with bottles, bricks, bins and other missiles. A van was also set on fire.

The disorder followed a vigil to commemorate three children who were killed while attending a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop on Monday.

Footage of the violence spread widely on social media, including a video that showed a man, dressed in a grey tracksuit, appearing to taunt police officers by putting his hands on his hips and dancing.

He was then struck in the back of the head by a projectile object and retreated back into the mob, holding his head in his hands and checking for blood.

As he walked away, another brick hit him, this time in the groin, with such force that it caused him to double over and wince in pain. He was then helped away by rioters, including one wearing a balaclava.

One demonstrator could be heard saying: “Ooh, d--- shot.” Another said: “F---ing hell, boys.”

The riot was condemned by police and politicians, with Sir Keir Starmer saying the mob had “hijacked the vigil for the victims with violence and thuggery” and “insulted the community as it grieves”.

A total of 53 officers were injured, of which 49 were Merseyside Police and four were Lancashire Police

Eight sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion and were treated in hospital.

Other officers suffered varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries and one was knocked unconscious.



Four men were arrested and taken into custody, three on suspicion of violent disorder and one on suspicion of affray and possession of a bladed article.

Worshippers were forced to take shelter in a mosque as a mob attacked the building.

The ugly scenes followed the killings of six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar.