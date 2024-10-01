Watch the New Squid Game Season 2 Teaser

Netflix has released another teaser for the second season of viral series Squid Game. Almost three years after the South Korean show generated global buzz with the release of the first season in 2021, it will makes its long-awaited return to the streaming service on December 26, 2024.

The new teaser opens with a playful montage of the salesman played by Gong Yoo getting ready for the day, packing his brief case with the familiar game pieces and prize money that lured main character Gi-Hun into the scheme in season one. Gi-Hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, appeared in another recent teaser that showed the contestant once again, back at the mysterious complex where the game took place.

The production’s captivating depiction of the impossible challenges that the contestants partake in for a chance at winning the cash prize, lead the show to become Netflix’s most watched series ever. The Hwang Dong-hyukshow-directed production also went on to receive 6 of its impressive 14 Emmy nominations in 2022.

Watch the new teaser for Squid Game season two above.