Watch as Steve Kerr, USA basketball head coach, gives speech at DNC in Chicago

USA Basketball and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, where he played on multiple champion Bulls teams..

Kerr hearkened back to those championship teams when he arrived at the podium, encouraging the crowd to look up Michael Jordan highlights, before talking at length about the leadership qualities he values.

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago through Thursday and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 Election.

Who is he : Head coach for USA Basketball and the Golden State Warriors

What role he plays : Convention speaker and former Chicago Bulls guard

Key quote: "I believe in a certain kind of leadership: I believe that leaders must display dignity, I believe that leaders must tell the truth. I believe that leaders must be able to laugh at themselves. I believe leaders must care for and love the people they are leading"

When and where is the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton was nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

