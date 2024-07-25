Watch: ‘Steven Seagull’ puts shop under siege with repeated crisp theft

'Steven Seagull' has pilfered around 30 packets of crisps in the past two months alone - BNPS

Their dive-bombing has caused grief for countless people who live by the seaside, but one prolific shoplifting seagull has caused more mayhem than most.

The bird, dubbed “Steven Seagull”, has stolen innumerable packets of crisps from a shop in Dorset in the past six years, with around 30 believed to have been pinched in the past two months alone.

In a bid to stop the shoplifter, staff at the Lyndale Central store in Wyke Regis put out a selection of spicy crisps where his favourite flavour - BBQ beef - would be kept.

However, a new video shows how Steven ignored those and still found his preferred flavour.

A Weymouth shop has taken action against a persistent shoplifter.



Steven Seagull keeps stealing crisps from the Weymouth shop and now the managers have had to put up a sign.



Here is Steven caught red-beaked pic.twitter.com/pU4HUu4BSx — Tom Lawrence (@TLawJourno) July 25, 2024

Stuart Harmer, the store manager, has now “banned” the seagull by sticking signs on the door telling people not to let him in.

He told the BBC: “Trying to explain to the powers that be that I’ve got stock loss because of a seagull - they think it’s a joke.”

The banning notice for 'Steven Seagull' - BNPS

Sally Toogood, a shop supervisor, said: “He has been quite a pest. We thought we would need footage and to put a sign up to make people believe it.

“He hangs around outside, waits for any opportunity to come in and grab a packet of crisps.

“He takes it off the shelf, shakes it open and all of his mates come down as well. He didn’t seem to be bothered by the spicy crisps.

“The door sometimes gets left open, I used to open it whenever I mopped the floor and I would see that he had been in.”

She added: “At the start we thought it was quite funny but now he has taken so many that it has become a bit of a problem.”