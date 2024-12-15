Watch: Sunday morning to start cold

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Ontario snowbelts face another 10 to 25 cm of snow by tonight
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
- CBC
Highways, parks closed, thousands without power as winds batter B.C.'s South Coast
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings throughout B.C. for the weekend, including along the South Coast, where multiple stretches of highway were closed due to fallen trees and high winds. The province's driver information service, DriveBC, said the Sea to Sky Highway, or Highway 99, was closed in both directions due to a landslide at Brunswick Beach north of Lions Bay just after 10:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.Squamish RCMP said in a statement that the highway isn't expected to reope
- The Weather Network - Video
Messy travel conditions possible Sunday across southern Ontario
Watching a Montana low move into southern Ontario for Sunday with the threat for mixed precipitation. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- FTW Outdoors
As Yellowstone bears sleep, park warns of another dangerous critter
Yellowstone National Park this week cautioned that while most bears are hibernating, winter visitors should still carry bear spray. That’s because mountain lions, or cougars, are active year-round in the park. “Though these big cats are extremely elusive and averse to human…
- WGAL - Lancaster/Harrisburg
Cold Friday, Quiet Start To The Weekend in south-central PA
- The Weather Network - Video
Freezing rain on the Prairies to effect travelers
A much needed warmup in the prairies in bound but comes at a cost of freezing rain and dangerous condition. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
- Global News
Alberta hunting and trapping changes spark concern
Wildlife conservation groups are raising the alarm in Alberta over the expansion of hunting and trapping permits. Cougars are the latest to be targeted – adding to the growing list of animals who’ve faced relaxed regulations in the past year. As Heather Yourex-West reports, some are questioning the motivations of the minister behind these decisions.
- The Weather Network - Video
Weekend storm will hamper Saturday plans in B.C.
Strong wind, heavy rain, and alpine snow will be the story to start the weekend in British Columbia.
- The Weather Network
Wintry cocktail likely to hinder travel on the eastern Prairies, NW Ontario
A much-needed warm-up is happening on the Prairies, but it will come at a cost of freezing rain and dangerous travel conditions for eastern section Sunday and into Monday.
- The Weather Network
The sky’s tug-of-war: Ontario’s record-high pressure vs. lake-effect snow
While barometres got an unusual workout across eastern Ontario, the strong high paradoxically triggered an unusual feature across Lake Ontario
- The Weather Network
Southern Ontario's bright weekend will be ending on a gloomy note
The beautiful weekend forecast across southern will end on a rainy note Sunday as a stateside system moves across the border
- The Canadian Press
Conservationists eager to see plan to save rare eastern wolf found in Quebec, Ontario
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
- The Canadian Press
Feds propose protection for giant salamanders devastated by Hurricane Helene
You never forget your first time seeing a giant salamander, according to Andy Hill.
- Associated Press
Storms encase Iowa and eastern Nebraska in ice and generate first tornado warning in San Francisco
A major ice storm created treacherous driving conditions across Iowa and eastern Nebraska this weekend and prompted temporary closures of Interstate 80 after numerous cars and trucks slid off the road. “Luckily some warmer air is moving in behind this to make it temporary,” said Dave Cousins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in Davenport, Iowa. At least one person died in a crash caused by the icy roads in eastern Nebraska.
- CBC
N.W.T. uses 20,000 tonnes of wood pellets per year. Here's why they aren't made locally
The N.W.T. has a lot of trees – so why are wood pellets used for heating all hauled up from northern Alberta? That question was central to a discussion that unfolded Thursday at the territory's Legislative Assembly. Robert Sexton, the territory's energy director, told the standing committee on economic development and environment that roughly 14,500 cords of wood used to heat homes in the territory every year all come from within the N.W.T. But the 20,000 tonnes of wood pellets used annually? Al
- The Canadian Press
Indian Ocean islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte are bracing for Cyclone Chido
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean were bracing for Cyclone Chido on Friday as the intense tropical storm whirred its way toward Africa's east coast.
- The Weather Network
Pattern flip brings Ontario an influx of mild air and messy weather
Southern Ontario's weekend will end on a mild, but rainy note Sunday as a stateside system moves across the border
- United Press International
Watch: Zoo director dons ostrich costume for surprise escape drill
An Australian zoo shared video from a surprise animal escape drill featuring the zoo's director playing the part of a fugitive cassowary.
- AccuWeather
Climate change driving up the price of coffee
AccuWeather Forecasting Senior Director Dan DePodwin and AccuWeather Climate Expert Brett Anderson discuss top headlines related to climate change in the Dec. 13 edition of Climate In The News.
- The Canadian Press
Cyclone Chido rips through French territory of Mayotte as it barrels toward eastern Africa
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of the continent.