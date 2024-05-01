WATCH: Sunny, warm start to May

CBC

WARNING: Some may find this story contains distressing photos or contentIt started with calf number 123. "He was perfectly fine and drinking on a cow," said John Gallant, who owns beef cattle on his third-generation farm in St. Timothée, P.E.I., near Wellington. He jumped on his tractor and was backing out when he saw something strange."The calf was laying pretty much lined up with the side of this fence post in the middle of a water puddle there, stiff as a board with his eyes rolled behind his