How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in UK: Chiefs vs 49ers start time, TV channel and live stream tonight

The Super Bowl takes centre stage once again tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers compete for ultimate NFL glory in Las Vegas.

More than 100million people are expected to tune in for one of the biggest annual sporting events on the planet, which this year takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

Super Bowl LVIII (58) is a rematch of the 2020 showpiece in Miami, when the Chiefs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to successfully erase a 10-point deficit and win their first title since 1970.

Led by sublime quarterback Patrick Mahomes and superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who may again be supported by partner Taylor Swift this weekend, plus their best defensive unit of this successful era, Andy Reid’s side are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five years having edged out the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller 12 months ago.

The 49ers will be out for revenge after that defeat in Super Bowl LIV, as one of the NFL’s most storied historic franchises seeks a sixth title that would put them level with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for the all-time lead.

San Francisco have not triumphed in the big game since way back in 1994, but well-marshalled by former ‘Mr Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy and featuring the likes of offensive weapons Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Shanahan and Co will feel that this could well now be their time, provided they eliminate the defensive mistakes that saw them need an epic comeback to defeat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

R&B legend Usher is providing the half-time show entertainment this year, following on from Rihanna in 2023.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in UK

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, fans can watch the Super Bowl live via NFL Game Pass on DAZN - where you can sign up for just 99p.

Live coverage is also available free-to-air on ITV1 and via both the ITVX app and website, with coverage beginning at 10:45pm GMT. The game itself is slated to start at 11:30pm GMT, which is 3:30pm local time and 6:30pm ET.

Sky Sports will also be covering the game live via their Main Event and NFL channels, with coverage kicking off at 10pm.

