How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, UK start time and who's playing halftime show as Kansas Chiefs seek win

Travis Kelce (and Taylor Swift) are looking to make it three in a row (Getty Images)

The climax of the American football season is almost upon us, with Super Bowl LIX promising a sporting showdown as well as a musical spectacle.

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, will host the NFL’s (National Football League) final game of the season to decide who will succeed the Kansas City Chiefs as champions.

The event will be especially poignant after the terrorist attack in the US city on Year’s Eve that killed 10 people and injured 35. It is also coming only a few weeks after the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.

With the sport dominating the back pages, there is also a celebrity angle, with Taylor Swift potentially in the stands if the Chiefs do make the final, along with her partner, Travis Kelce, a tight-end player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is all you need to know about the Super Bowl in 2025.

How to watch the Super Bowl: Date and UK start time

When is Super Bowl LIX?

The game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 9.

British fans are used to having to stay up late to watch the Super Bowl – and this year will be no different.

The game will kick off at 6.30pm local time, which is 12.30am in the UK.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LIX?

The NFL is currently at the semi-final stage and one of four teams will win one of the biggest prizes in American sport.

Those left in contention are the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs who are on one side of the draw, and the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on the other.

The Chiefs are the defending champions and going for their third title in a row.

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar has already been confirmed as the performer for the halftime show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Compton rapper has recently released his sixth album, GNX, an LP which came on the back of a much-publicised feud with Canadian friend-turned-rival Drake.

Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL made the joint announcement back in September, which came as a surprise as New Orleans is the hometown of fellow rapper Lil Wayne.

“I’ve spoken to him, and I wish him all the best and I told him he better kill it,” Lil Wayne said in reaction after being passed up.

As to whether Lamar will bring out Wayne, or frequent collaborators such as SZA, remains a secret. Lamar did join Dr Dre on stage during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK

Sky Sports has announced it will be broadcasting the play-off finals to decide the Super Bowl teams, as well as the Super Bowl itself.

The semi-finals (in all but name) – where the Washington Commanders face the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs – will both be played on Sunday, January 26.