What channel is Super Bowl 2025 on? How to watch for FREE on UK TV and live stream

Tonight sees Kansas City Chiefs takes on Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the second time in three seasons these two teams have faced off for the biggest prize in American sport.

The Chiefs are seeking an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title, and will face a wiser and more complete Eagles team which they came from behind to beat in 2023.

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans plays host stadium, with its 83,000-seater capacity, for what remains the most-watched TV programme Stateside every year.

With TV spots going for €8million this year, all eyes across the pond and beyond will be on Super Bowl 59 and if the Chiefs can pull off the three-peat.

How to watch Super Bowl 2025

TV channel: In the UK, NFL fans can watch Super Bowl LIX live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 10:45pm GMT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

Live stream: Coverage will also be available online via ITVX, which is free with an account. Sky Sports subscribers can also access the Sky Go app. Super Bowl LIX is also available to stream via DAZN Game Pass.

(REUTERS)

Who is performing at Super Bowl 2025 half-time show?

This year’s Super Bowl half-time show is being performed by Grammy-winning superstar Kendrick Lamar, who was also on the star-studded bill in 2022 along with Eminem, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre.

SZA will also be performing on the day, plus Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle, Ledisi and Jon Batiste, who will be singing the American national anthem - The Star-Spangled Banner - ahead of kick-off.