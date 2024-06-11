Watch: Swerving truck mounts pavement and hits multiple cars as suspected drink-driver arrested

A truck driver veers into oncoming traffic, driving along pavements and hitting multiple cars.

Footage shared online showed the tipper truck, loaded with equipment, swerving dangerously across roads in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire for around a minute before crashing and coming to a standstill.

At one point the truck can be seen lurching into the wrong lane, pinning an oncoming van against another vehicle and knocking off its wing mirror.

Further down the road, the driver was recorded rapidly spinning the steering wheel as the truck mounted the pavement and scraped along the sides of parked cars.

After two further collisions, the driver appeared briefly to straighten the truck before suddenly turning off the road entirely and crashing into a final car.

A man has been arrested and bailed in connection with the incident.

Thames Valley Police said: “A 34-year-old man from High Wycombe was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with alcohol concentration above the prescribed limit, driving without insurance, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and dangerous driving.”

The force said no one had been injured.