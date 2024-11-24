Watch: Taylor Swift plays mashup of two of her most tragic songs in Toronto

Taylor Swift's two selections for acoustic set on Saturday couldn't have had a starker contrast as she chose fun and effervescent love tunes for her first mashup and painful breakup songs of unrequited love for the second.

"It's never the same," Swift explained to the audience on her final night in Toronto. Her purple dress shimmered under the Rogers Centre spotlight serving as a harbinger to the first song she'd perform, "Sparks Fly" from "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)." She blended in "Message In A Bottle," a vault track from "Red (Taylor's Version)."

Sparks Fly x Message In a Bottle #TorontoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/4E96zYDN8b — 🌈 Tricia (@rainbowitup) November 24, 2024

Before sitting at the piano, she should have handed out tissues to the 49,000 fans. At the keys, Swift fused "You're Losing Me" from "Midnights" with "How Did It End?" from "The Tortured Poets Department." Both songs have powerhouse bridges.

Her final line was the combined line from both tracks, "You're losing me, how did it end?"

You’re losing me x how did it end #TorontoTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/1xu6pCCKv8 — 🌈 Tricia (@rainbowitup) November 24, 2024

The 14-time Grammy winner will conclude her two-year adventure on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

