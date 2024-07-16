Watch Teamsters president Sean O'Brien speaks at Republican National Convention

Teamsters president Sean O'Brien took the podium at the Republican National Convention on Monday to talk about how work against big business brought him to address the GOP gathering.

The RNC is taking place in Milwaukee through Thursday where former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

What to know about Sean O'Brien

In 2022, O'Brien was elected the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest and most influential labor unions in the U.S., with 1.3 million members.

O'Brien is perhaps most widely known for his high-profile encounter with U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-OK, in a 2023 labor committee hearing, when the two skirted physical confrontation over social media posts O'Brien had made about Mullin.

The Teamsters have not endorsed a presidential candidate and O'Brien is also scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention in August. He's rallied alongside left-wing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, in the past.

Former President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that he had invited O'Brien to speak. A Teamsters spokesperson told The Hill that a Teamsters president has never addressed the RNC before.

"That's why I'm here today," O'Brien said. "I refuse to keep doing the same things my predecessors did. Today, the Teamsters are here to say we are not beholden to anyone or any party."

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Teamsters president Sean O'Brien speech at Republican convention