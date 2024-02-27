Watch: Teenagers raid Land Rover garage and steal eight cars

A gang of teenagers drove away in nine luxury SUVs after an audacious heist at a Jaguar-Land Rover dealership in Wisconsin.

Newly released video shows four burglars, believed to be teenagers, running around the showroom lobby in masks before a Range Rover was rammed through a closed garage door, making a getaway path for the other vehicles.

The video footage also shows the thieves driving away in the cars and being pursued by police, who responded to a report of criminal damage at the dealership in Waukesha at around 6am on Feb 18.

One of the suspects, an unidentified 17-year-old boy, was arrested the same day in a nearby village after the stolen vehicle he was driving crashed during the chase. The other eight evaded capture.

Of the nine stolen cars, reportedly worth more than $500,000, eight belonged to the dealership and one to a customer.

Masked thieves can be seen walking around the dealership - ABC 7 Chicago

Police have since recovered six of the cars – four in Chicago, one in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield and one in Wisconsin. Officers suspect the heist was carried out by an organised crime gang from Chicago.

The thieves found a bunch of car keys after breaking into the dealership and then activated the key fobs to find the corresponding vehicles, according to Waukesha police captain Dan Baumann.

“A stolen vehicle, a minivan, came to the dealership,” he said. “They opened the service door, and nine subjects went throughout there looking for keys. One person finds where the keys were hidden and then starts to disseminate those to his friend.”

Mr Baumann added: “We believe this to be an organised crime group of teenagers from the Chicago area.

“This wasn’t just a group of kids that just decided to stay up late one night playing video games and say, ‘Hey let’s go see if the nine of us can travel two hours away to commit crimes’. Because that’s not something that normally happens.”

The suspect is being held at the Waukesha County Jail on a $50,000 bond and has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.