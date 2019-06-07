Watch Telfar Clemens and Swae Lee Talk Backwards Polo Shirts and Bell Bottoms Ahead of The CFDA Awards

Before Monday night, Telfar Clemens and Swae Lee had never met, but they’d both admired one another’s swagger from afar: Clemens was a fan of the rapper’s music, while Swae Lee, whose real name is Khalif Brown, was a follower of Clemens’s fashion label. The two finally crossed paths when Clemens was asked to dress Lee for this year’s CFDA Awards. Brown chose one of Clemens’s backwards polo shirts and a pair of bell bottom pants.

“He’s a cool dude, and not that many people are cool,” the designer said of the “Drinks on Us” rapper and his choice of outfit. Clemens was nominated for Accessory Designer of The Year, and as such chose a crossbody two tone bag for himself, while Brown opted out of a murse in favor of diamond bracelets and necklaces.

“I feel like I’m in France!” Brown declared, slipping on his slick Telfar outfit—white leather boots and logo belt included—at the Edition Hotel just before leaving for the big event. “Bring the crumpets and my car up immediately,” he quipped with a laugh. Brown was feeling fancy thanks to Clemens. The two naturally became fast friends, bonding over what else? Fashion that is, in the words of Brown, “fly as fuck.”

Here’s how the two came together to get decked out for the CFDA Awards.

Director: Scott Perry

DP: Anthony Carella

Sound: Adam Gold

Editor: Theo Rosenthal







See Every Look From the 2019 CFDA Awards Red Carpet:

CFDA Awards 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez in custom Ralph Lauren Photo: Getty Images More

Yara Shahidi Photo: Getty Images More

Amber Valletta Photo: Getty Images More

Story continues