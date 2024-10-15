Watch as Tennessee crews rescue dog left stranded by Helene on tree for 5 days

Firefighters in East Tennessee rescued a dog stranded in a tree, 20 feet in the air.

The dog was sheltering in the tree from the high floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Helene, which caused immense damage to East Tennessee and Western North Carolina on Sept. 27.

Helene caused heavy damage in Washington County, where the dog was found, and seven other East Tennessee counties. The storm and the sequential floods proved to be deadly, killing at least 17 people in Tennessee alone.

Clean-up of Helene is ongoing but will be a long process for East Tennessee communities.

The National Guard is deployed and first responders from around the state, including Murfreesboro Police officers, responded to East Tennessee in the aftermath of the storm.

The animal was discovered by the Murfreesboro Police Department and Kingsport Fire Department on Oct. 2. Murfreesboro Police Department’s K9 Kari, a 5-year-old bloodhound, located the trapped animal, according to a Murfreesboro Police Department Facebook post.

Firefighters then used a ladder washed away by the flood water to rescue the animal.

The dog has since been reunited with its owner.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Video shows firefighters rescue dog stranded in tree after Helene