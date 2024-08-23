Watch: Tents flying through the sky as Storm Lillian hits

Storm Lilian has disrupted Leeds Festival with strong winds sending tents flying through the air and organisers forced to call off performances.

Friday’s schedule at the event in West Yorkshire has been scaled back, with two stages completely closed for the day.

Forecasters have warned those on-site to secure their tents as winds of up to 60mph are recorded.

Footage from the festival shows tents flying through the sky, with similar scenes also seen at Creamfields where a security wall collapsed.

Festival organisers have confirmed that both the BBC Radio 1 stage and the Aux stage will be closed on Friday.

Tents were blown away by strong gusts of winds

Reading and Leeds Festivals wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We definitely won’t be opening the arena at 11am, but we are targeting as soon as possible after that and we will update you further.

“However, we have definitely lost the BBC Radio 1 stage today, and there will be no performances on it.

“We have also lost the Aux stage today, and there will be no performances on it.”

LEEDS WEATHER UPDATE 🚨



We can see an end in sight to the high winds. We definitely won't be opening the arena at 11am, but we are targeting as soon as possible after that and we will update you further. However, we have definitely lost the BBC Radio 1 stage today, and there… — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 23, 2024

Acts including indie singer Beabadoobee and US star Ashnikko were set to play the BBC Radio 1 Stage on Friday evening, while podcasts Antics With Ash and The Useless Hotline were billed for the Aux stage.

Dylan Maggs, who is attending Leeds Festival, told The Telegraph: “Both general and guest camping sites have been hit with some damage.

“Perimeter walls have fallen on tents, no one was in them thankfully. Plenty of tents and gazebos were ungrounded.”

Elsewhere, flights have been cancelled and thousands of homes are without power.

More than 3,000 power cuts have been registered by the Northern power grid across the North East and British Airways have been forced to cancel journeys from London Heathrow to several destinations.