How to watch TGL: Start time, TV channel and live stream for indoor golf league today

New York GC take on The Bay GC tonight as Tomorrow’s Golf League officially gets underway.

The indoor league, backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, had its start date pushed back by 12 months after the Florida facility sustained damage in a power outage.

Repairs have been made and the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens is ready to host the action as six teams face off in the coming weeks, culminating in the play-offs in March.

Players will hit into a giant screen for their opening shots, before moving to a short-game area when within 50 yards of the hole. A turntable will rotate bunkers and the green on each of the 15 holes.

The first nine holes in matches will see the three players on each team play in an alternate-shot format, before six holes of singles action. A point is on offer on every hole, with the winner of the match earning two points.

McIlroy will represent Boston Common GC and Woods is set to line up for Jupiter Links GC, but the pair will have to wait until later this month to tee off for the first time in the event.

The action begins tonight in Florida as Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele, playing for New York, face The Bay’s Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark.

How to watch TGL

TV channel: The league will be covered in full over the next ten weeks on Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage of the opening match begins at 2am GMT in the early hours of Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.