How to watch Tiger Woods: Tee times for Genesis Invitational 2024 today

Later today, Tiger Woods will make his first appearance of 2024 at the Genesis Invitational.

The 48-year-old was out for much of last year, after undergoing ankle surgery following the Masters in April, and he did not return until December when he finished 18th out of players at the Hero World Challenge.

Woods, who launched a new clothing line on Monday, hosts this week’s tournament at Riviera Country Club and it marks the latest stage in his comeback, after taking the final exemption into the field for the PGA Tour Signature Event.

A $20million total purse is on offer in California, with the winner taking home $4m. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are among those in the 70-man field.

That will be cut slightly after 36 holes, with the top 50 and all those within ten shots of the lead making it through to the weekend.

How to watch Genesis Invitational 2024

TV channel: The tournament will be broadcast in full on Sky Sports Golf, with some of the action also on Sky Sports Main Event throughout the four days.

The broadcast begins with early coverage at 3:30pm GMT on Thursday February 13, with full coverage running from 8pm through to 1am.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Tiger Woods launched a new clothing line on Monday (AP)

What time is Tiger Woods playing?

The tee times for the first two days have been released, with Woods playing alongside close friend Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland.

The trio will get their first rounds underway at 5:25pm GMT on Thursday afternoon, in the group after Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth.

Rory McIlroy is out in the penultimate group of the day, with Wyndham Clark and Max Homa. They will get up and running on the first tee at 7:54pm.

Round 1 tee times

All times Thursday GMT

3:20pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Chase Johnson

3:32pm: Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

3:44pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

3:56pm: Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

4:08pm: Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

4:20pm: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

4:32pm: Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

4:44pm: Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

5:01pm: Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

5:13pm: Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

5:25pm: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods will play alongside close friend Justin Thomas (Getty Images)

5:37pm: Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5:49pm: Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

6:01pm: Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

6:13pm: Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

6:25pm: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

6:42pm: Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

6:54pm: Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

7:06pm: Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

7:18pm: Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

7:30pm: Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

7:42pm: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

7:54pm: Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

8:06pm: Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

Who will caddie for Tiger Woods?

Woods’ long-time caddie Joe LaCava is now on the bag of Patrick Cantlay, leaving the 15-time major champion with a position to fill.

Rob McNamara, vice president of Woods’ brand TGR Ventures, got the call-up for the Hero World Challenge in December, while Woods’ daughter Sam filled the role at the PNC Championship.

Veteran caddie Lance Bennett will be on the bag for Woods this week, having previously worked with the likes of Matt Kuchar and Sungjae Im. It is not expected to necessarily be a permanent role.