How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for north London derby today

The first Premier League weekend since the international break goes up another level later today when Tottenham host Arsenal in the north London derby.

One of the most entertaining games English football has to offer sees its latest instalment as hosts Spurs look to close the gap on the Gunners.

Even at this early stage of the season, Mikel Arteta’s side can ill-afford to drop many more points given the standards set by title rivals Manchester City.

Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, could no doubt do with what would be a morale-boosting victory after an indifferent campaign thus far.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick and Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.