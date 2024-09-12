WATCH: Tracking activity in the tropics
WATCH: Tracking activity in the tropics
WATCH: Tracking activity in the tropics
Well, maybe not everything. More like one big thing.
All six named storms that formed this hurricane season have made landfall somewhere, including Francine, which crashed into Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday evening.
A strong geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday may spark a solid display of northern lights over much of Canada
Fewer fall storms are expected through October for most of Canada, but pattern changes will likely be accompanied by high-impact storms as the season progresses.
Hurricane Francine isn't the only storm on the map: Forecasters are also tracking four other disturbances across the Atlantic.
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
The nonvenomous eastern indigo snake has a diet that includes rattlesnakes and other reptiles
A La Nina cooling weather phenomenon is likely to kick in at the end of the year, say weather experts, but will do little to dent soaring global and ocean temperatures. La Nina and El Nino are natural changes to temperatures in parts of the Pacific Ocean, and are the biggest fluctuations in the Earth's climate system, with far-reaching impacts on people and extreme weather. The United Nations's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday there is now a 60% chance the current neutral conditions will give way to La Nina between October and February next year.
While some of us may not enjoy the colder temperatures, at least there will be a good thing that comes from them: No more wasps
Just as Los Angeles was waking up Thursday, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the region.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake originated just four miles north of Malibu at 7:28 a.m. but could be felt all over the LA area.After the earthquake shook Tinseltown, celebrities took to their social media to react.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Be
In the age of climate change, looking after the environment is an essential part of football governance and following their successful sustainability scheme, Liverpool FC officials were presented with...
A marine enthusiast captured spectacular footage of a humpback whale lunge feeding off Southampton, New York, before it joined some dolphin swimming nearby.Joanna Steidle said she captured the footage on Monday morning, September 9, after spotting “two adult dolphins with a calf in between them riding the nose of a whale.” Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful
The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet has your Prairie weather outlook for fall 2024.
The Weather Network meteorologist Tyler Hamilton has your British Columbia weather outlook for fall 2024.
AccuWeather's Ali Reid reported live from New Orleans on the evening of Sept. 10 as the city and the state braced for Hurricane Francine's projected landfall.
Nor’easters, southeasters, and Colorado Lows dominate the headlines heading into the fall months
ABC News’ Ike Ejiochi and Michael Brennan, director of the National Hurricane Center, discuss the latest on the approaching storm.
Francine was downgraded to a tropical storm late Wednesday after making landfall in Louisiana's southern parish of Terrebonne as a Category 2 storm earlier in the day.