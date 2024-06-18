WATCH: Tracking the Tropics, High Heat Building into North Carolina This Week
Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the Appalachian Mountain ridges on Tuesday. The heat wave continues to bring high humidity and upper 80s to the Piedmont Triad and the Foothills. Temperatures may feel like the middle 90s on Tuesday afternoon through early evening. We are tracking the tropics as a system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring heavy rain and dangerous flooding to the Northern Mexican states and beneficial rain to South Texas.