Watch as traffic cam footage captures rattles from earthquake in Ohio

Highway cameras captured the rattling when a 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit in Ohio on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.

Southern Ohio was in for a slight − and temporary − shake on Monday afternoon, when a 3.3 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the seismic event occurred less than a couple miles northwest of Chesapeake, a village with a population of 730 people over 130 miles from Columbus, according to reporting by The Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network.

The earthquake, according to USGS, occurred at 4:39 p.m. and at a depth of more than 14 miles below the surface of the earth. Residents in the area likely felt a "weak to light" shake but no adverse effects were reported as a result of the earthquake.

Video shows traffic cameras across southern Ohio shake from quake

The 30-second clip captured the earthquake's tremor from traffic cameras' point of view.

Traffic cameras stationed above various roadways in southern Ohio captured the "weak to light" shake, which jostled more than the recording devices since various commuters were also en route to their destination.

U.S. Geological Survey's Community Internet and Intensity Map

Other villages east of Chesapeake, including Brentwood, Proctorville, Rome and the City of Ironton to the west also felt the tremor from the quake, according to a USGS Community Internet Intensity Map.

Even a couple regions in West Virginia, Ohio's neighbor, like Huntington, Ashland, Barboursville and Milton felt the "weak to slight" shake.

