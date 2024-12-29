Watch: Trainee police officers chase down rapist

This is the moment two student police officers chased down a rapist in the street after he attacked a woman in a park.

Awalkhan Sultankhail, 24, approached his victim on Golden Hillock Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, at about 4pm on Aug 27 last year.

A court heard he attempted to start a conversation with her, but when she walked away, he dragged her into the bushes and raped her.

Sultankhail fled when he was disturbed by a member of the public, who called the police.

As a result of CCTV footage and the victim’s detailed description of her attacker, Pcs Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones recognised Sultankhail while out on reassurance patrols in the area four days later.

Video footage shows the two officers chasing him, and he was eventually cornered on Ladypool Road in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, and arrested for the attack.

Awalkhan Sultankhail is arrested by police in Birmingham - West Midlands Police/SWNS

Pc Jones said: “I was just concentrating on not letting him get away, due to the nature of the offence.

“I was also concentrated on communicating using my radio to other officers and the control room by letting them know where the suspect was running, in order to get more officers there in case we lost him in the foot chase.

“I felt immensely proud of myself and Pc McDevitt as we have caught someone who has committed an horrific offence in broad daylight.

“I went home that day feeling satisfied that I have helped the victim get one step closer getting to the justice she deserves, and knowing that he won’t be able to commit another offence for a long time.”

Awalkhan Sultankhail has been jailed after dragging a woman into bushes and raping her - West Midlands Police

Sultankhail initially denied speaking to or following the victim, but seeing evidence against him, he pleaded guilty.

The rapist, of Small Heath, was jailed for five years and three months, and ordered to spend a further four years on licence, at Birmingham Crown Court.

Supt Emlyn Richards, from Birmingham Police, said: “This was absolutely first-rate work by these two officers, who have only relatively recently joined us.

“The footage shows how the two refused to let the suspect get away, and thanks to their determination, he’s now going to be spending years behind bars.”