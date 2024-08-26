WATCH: Triad temperatures will be heating up this week
Heat and humidity will begin to increase this week
A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter. Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by
JASPER — Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
A risk for tornadoes will accompany the strongest storms that develop on Sunday
Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
PATERZELL, Germany (AP) — How do you teach a bird how, and where, to fly?
Hurricane Hone could bring up to 250 mm of rain to parts of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend
Several rounds of severe weather will bubble on the Prairies this weekend, culminating in a tornado risk for some on Sunday
Decades of work to suppress fires in Jasper National Park may have inadvertently contributed to conditions that fed a devastating wildfire that ripped through Jasper in July, experts say.The fire, which burned down one-third of the buildings in the Jasper townsite, was the largest in the national park in over 100 years, according to Parks Canada. The fire consumed more than 33,000 hectares before it was classified as being held.While fires are not uncommon in Canada's Rocky Mountains, studies su
Residents in Keremeos, B.C., are up in arms after trees around the Southern Interior community have had their branches trimmed.Dozens of trees near power lines have had their branches trimmed by a contractor for FortisBC, which provides natural gas and electric services in the area.Residents of the village, located around 80 kilometres south of Kelowna, took to social media over the past few days to share photos and voice their frustration. One member of a local Facebook group called it "Keremeo
The body of a 33-year-old woman who was swept away in flash flooding at the Grand Canyon has been discovered, according to the National Park Service. Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Arizona, had been missing since Thursday afternoon when heavy rain triggered a flash flood that washed her into Havasu Creek in the Grand Canyon, about a half mile from where the creek meets the Colorado River, according to the NPS.
When Kitchener, Ont., content creator Karishma Porwal wanted to create a video to explain the relationship between Canada's big banks and fossil fuel investments, she drew in her social media audience using an unlikely reference: Netflix's Perfect Match reality dating series. "Forget the newest season of Perfect Match on Netflix — there's something much more scandalous that you can watch," said Porwal, who goes by @karishmaclimategirl on TikTok, in a video. "The CEOs of Canada's top five banks …
Officers who found the wallaby hit by a vehicle on the A39 said it sadly died on Friday night.
Heat waves are sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief.
Rescuers are searching for the missing tourists following the accident at the Breidamerkurjökull glacier on Sunday, Aug. 25
The body of a missing hiker was recovered along the Colorado River on Sunday after flash flooding in Grand Canyon National Park prompted the rescues of more than 100 people.
The severe storm setup continues to sweep across the Prairies with the possibility of rotating storms. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Soil Says Using brand new methodology, scientists in China have discovered a shockingly simple trick to extract large quantities of water from lunar soil. As the South China Morning Post and other outlets report, the new technique has been tested out on Moon dirt samples brought back from China's 2020 Chang'e 5 mission — the […]
Hurricane Hone was moving late Saturday south of the Big Island of Hawaii as a weak Category 1 storm, with winds of 75 mph. The storm was expected to remain at about the same status, walking the tight line between tropical storm and hurricane on Sunday and into Monday. Hone is moving westerly at 12 mph and is currently 105 miles south of Hilo, Hawaii, according to the National Hurricane Center.