Watch: Truck left hanging from bridge after crashing through guardrail

Dramatic video footage has shown the moment a truck crashed through a bridge’s guardrail before being left dangling over the edge with the driver still inside.

The crash, on a bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, happened when a pick-up truck swerved into the opposite lane on the bridge to avoid a stalled car.

The pick-up truck then hit the carrier truck of Sydney Thomas, causing her vehicle to crash into the side of the bridge and through the barrier, hanging on only by its back end.

The 26-year-old driver was then left hanging more than 75ft above the water following the dramatic crash.

It took firefighters nearly an hour to free Ms Thomas from the wreckage where she was then hoisted to safety.