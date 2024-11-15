Watch: Trump jokes he ‘can’t get Elon Musk out of Mar-a-Lago’

Donald Trump teased Elon Musk that he can’t get him to leave Mar-a-Lago following reports the Tesla billionaire has spent days hanging out at the president-elect’s Florida resort.

Speaking at a donor event at the Palm Beach estate, Mr Trump quipped: “He likes this place, I can’t get him out of here! I like him here too.”

Mr Trump’s comments come amid reports that the world’s richest man has spent the majority of his time at Mar-a-Lago since November 5, joining the Trump transition team for virtually every meeting and sharing many meals with the president-elect.

Mr Musk made a speech during the America First Policy Institute gala on Thursday night - AP

Although the Twitter and Space X owner briefly went home to his $35 million mansion in Austin, Texas, the New York Times reported that he returned to Florida on Friday to eat on the Mar-a-Lago patio, roam the gift shop and spend time on the golf course alongside Mr Trump.

Trump aides have grown annoyed by the constant presence of Mr Musk, who is said to have been far more hands-on than even some of his allies had thought, according to NBC.

According to some aides, he has played a more significant role in the transition period than Howard Lutnick and Lenda McMahon - the two figures officially appointed to lead the process.

Mr Musk has also sat in with the president-elect during phone calls with a number of world leaders including Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

Mr Musk was photographed posing with his son, X, alongside the Trump family on election night and out on the golf course in the days afterwards.

Kai Trump, the president-elect’s 17-year-old niece captioned the latter photo: “Elon achieving uncle status.” Mr Musk later responded to a comment on social media by saying: “I’m happy to be the first buddy!”

Mr Musk and son X posed with the Trumps on election night - Kai Trump

The President-elect announced on Tuesday that Mr Musk will head up a department of government efficiency tasked with stripping back government spending.

Mr Trump’s comments about Mr Musk came during a summit of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he was joined by Argentine president Javier Milei.