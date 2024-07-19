Watch Trump's RNC speech live: Stream the former president's remarks at 2024 convention

Former President Donald Trump will take the stage to give a speech Thursday night during the final day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

USA TODAY is providing live coverage of Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention, which is expected to take place Thursday evening between 9-10:30 p.m. CT. You can watch live via the embedded video at the top of the page or on USA TODAY's YouTube channel.

USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network have around 60 journalists on the ground in Milwaukee, and you can follow along with our live blog for updates throughout the day.

Trump to wear bandage at speech, family says

Trump, who has made an appearance each night of the convention following an assassination attempt at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania over the weekend, is set to formally accept the Republican nomination for president. Earlier this week, Trump selected Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, to be his vice presidential running mate.

According to his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, the former president will still have a large bandage on his right ear during Thursday's speech, following his injury during the assassination attempt.

Former First Lady Melania Trump, who has so far been absent from the convention, is expected to be in the family box during Trump's remarks Thursday night.

