Watch Tulsi Gabbard Do The Inevitable With Donald Trump At Her Side

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard did what many felt was a long time coming on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

With Donald Trump at her side, she announced that she is joining the Republican Party ― four years after running for president as a Democrat.

“It is because of my love for our country and, specifically, because of the leadership that President Trump has brought to transform the Republican Party and bring it back to the party of the people and the party of peace, that I’m proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I’m joining the Republican Party,” Gabbard said to applause on Tuesday at a North Carolina rally for Trump. The former president appeared surprised and then held up his thumbs in approval.

The declaration seemed to be a fait accompli. After an unsuccessful presidential primary bid in 2020 for a Democratic party she often questioned, Gabbard became an independent in 2022. The National Guard veteran backed several Republican candidates in the midterms that year. She has became a regular commentator on Fox News. Earlier this year, she openly angled to become Trump’s running mate, endorsed him in August and was appointed to his transition team.

“I’m joining the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country. It is the party of common sense, and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace,” she continued on Tuesday.

