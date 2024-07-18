Watch U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna's speech at the Republican National Convention

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fl, took the podium at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday to discuss her time in the air force.

Luna has represented Florida's thirteen congressional district since 2023.

The Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee through Thursday where former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

What to know about Anna Paulina Luna

Who are they: First-term Republican representative from Florida

What role do they play: Convention speaker.

Key quote: "President Trump knows what it means to put your life on the line."

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

How can you watch the event and stay up-to-date on convention news?

