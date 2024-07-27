How to watch UFC 304: TV channel and live stream for Edwards vs Muhammad 2 tonight

The UFC returns to the UK tonight with an action-packed UFC 304 card in Manchester.

Leon Edwards defends his UFC welterweight title for the third time in a rematch with Belal Muhammad in the main event at Co-op Live, more than three years on from their controversial first clash which ended in a no contest after an accidental eye poke from the Birmingham favourite.

There are British stars throughout the bill hoping to impress on home soil, with Tom Aspinall also putting his interim heavyweight belt on the line against Curtis Blaydes in a rematch of his own, two years after a freak knee injury saw him ruled out within 15 seconds of their first fight in London.

Paddy Pimblett looks to continue his UFC rise as ‘The Baddy’ battles Bobby ‘King’ Green following a career-best win over Tony Ferguson, while ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann has her second fight at strawweight against Bruna Brasil.

How to watch UFC 304

TV channel: TNT Sports 1 will have live coverage of UFC 304 on UK television, with coverage starting with the prelims at 1am BST in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The early prelims are available to watch from 11pm BST on Saturday night with a subscription to UFC Fight Pass.

The main card is expected to begin at 3am, with Edwards vs Muhammad in the main event slated for around a 4:30am start.

In the USA, the prelims are on ESPN2 and ESPN+, with the main card on ESPN+.

Live stream: Fans with a subscription can also watch the action live online via the Discovery+ app and website.