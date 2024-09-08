WATCH: UVM's Max Murray scores highlight worthy goal
Vermont salvages tie with American University
Vermont salvages tie with American University
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5
The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly one of four teams targeting this veteran defenseman.
Elliotte Friedman revealed one free agent who has interest in playing for the Edmonton Oilers.
Marner is gearing up for his final year of a six-year, $65.41 million contract with the Leafs.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman expects this former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman to be the Anaheim Ducks' next captain.
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
The Green Bay Packers are stuck in a very difficult spot with quarterback Jordan Love's injury. While the team avoided the nuclear scenario of Love missing the rest of the season, his reported
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
United States tennis star Taylor Fritz is making headlines around the world of the sport as he continues to be on the rise -- he was ranked No. 12 heading into the 2024 Australian Open. Being featured on Netflix's Break Point helped too. He's also dating
Hoping to show its first-round exit at the Copa America was a fluke, the United States instead displayed an alarming lack of intensity and an abundant defensive disarray that resulted in its first home loss to Canada since 1957. Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David scored off defensive misplays, and Canada dominated 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday for just its second win over the Americans in 27 matches over 99 years on U.S. soil. While Jesse Marsch, Canada's American-born coach, glowed following a win over a team that bypassed him for its coaching opening last year, interim U.S. coach Mikey Varas rebuked himself and his players.
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome
SAO PAULO (AP) — Green Bay might have lost much more than a game in its opener.
This veteran forward has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL club.
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe figures he lost to Taylor Fritz at the U.S. Open because it suddenly occurred to him Friday night that he was close to winning and reaching his first Grand Slam final.
Here's how much Notre Dame owes Northern Illinois after the Huskies' 16-14 upset win in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season:
Magnus Carlsen beat Hans Niemann in the pair’s first match against one another since their infamous cheating scandal which made headlines in 2022.
Finnish prospect Oliver Kapanen signed his entry-level contract in June but is not on the rookie camp roster, why?
NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka left the U.S. Open in tears 12 months ago as the runner-up. She exited in the semifinals each of the two years before that, other losses that were difficult to digest. On Saturday, Sabalenka was in a joking mood after winning her first championship at Flushing Meadows and the third Grand Slam title of her career.
Princess Charlene delighted royal fans as she stepped out in Monaco wearing a figure-skimming printed jumpsuit alongside her husband Prince Albert.
Jamie Lee Curtis says she got the chance to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she's promoting her movie "The Last Showgirl," and was intimidated. (Sept 6, 2024)