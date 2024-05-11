How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos: TV channel and live stream for boxing today

George Kambosos will be hoping home advantage makes all the difference as he fights Vasiliy Lomachenko tonight in Perth.

The vacant IBF lightweight title is on the line after Devin Haney moved up in weight, and these two fighters now have the chance to return to the top table of the 135lbs division after setbacks.

Lomachenko is back in action for the first time since he was controversially beaten by Haney a year ago, in a bout that he and many others felt he had done enough in to get the decision.

It was far more clear-cut when Kambosos had two bouts with Haney, the Australian beaten by a wide margin on the cards on both occasions, and a win since over Maxi Hughes was far from convincing.

This is a huge chance for both fighters though, with a world title on offer and the prospect of a unification bout against Shakur Stevenson already put forward by promoter Bob Arum.

How to watch Lomachenko vs Kambosos

TV channel: The fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Coverage begins at 3am BST on Sunday morning in the UK.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.