Watch: Venomous tiger snake found under baby's bouncy chair

Ben Hooper
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher responded to a Melbourne-area home where a deadly tiger snake was found lurking underneath a baby's bouncy chair.

"It's Christmas night, and all is quiet in this house -- except for a tiger snake, which was sitting underneath a child's bouncer," Mark Pelley, aka The Snake Hunter, says in a video posted to social media.

The video shows Pelley removing a highly venomous tiger snake from underneath the bouncy chair.

"When mum and dad noticed a tiger snake late at night crawl through the lounge and hide under a child's bouncer they first had to double check their eyes," he wrote in the video's caption.

The snake was safely relocated with no injuries to human or reptile.

