WATCH: Very warm Thursday, storm chance Friday
WATCH: Very warm Thursday, storm chance Friday
WATCH: Very warm Thursday, storm chance Friday
The Philippines' decision to ramp up ties with Japan and the United States is a "sovereign choice", its foreign ministry said on Thursday, urging China to "reflect upon its own actions" in the South China Sea. "The source of tension in our region is well known to all," the foreign affairs department said in a statement. "It is China's excessive maritime claims and aggressive behaviour, including its militarisation of reclaimed features, that are undermining regional peace and stability and raising tensions," it added.
A story you may have seen claims some bumblebees can actually survive underwater for a week. But is it true?
Red Lobster is seeking advice from a law firm on whether to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy following a difficult few years for the chain.
The revised forecasts issued by scientists have been revealed, and the verdict is clear: La Niña will make a comeback
An opportunity for thunderstorms will push back into southern Ontario Wednesday, with a potential for some to reach severe limits in parts of the region.
Tracking the thunderstorm potential across southwestern Ontario on Wednesday. Get the hour-by-hour forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Nearly three weeks since Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed under the impact of a wayward cargo ship, crews are using the largest crane on the Eastern Seaboard to haul the wreckage to a nearby salvage yard. The heaviest section so far weighed about 450 tons (408 metric tons). In the salvage yard Monday morning, workers disassembled the metal trusses by attacking them with propane torches and a pair of giant shears that sliced them into more manageable pieces.
”Don’t try to approach it,” police warned residents.
La Niña may not get as much attention as its counterpart, El Niño, but it can have just as big an impact on Canadian weather.
Firefighters hand chiseled through compacted debris to reach him, officials say.
Chaos ensued in the United Arab Emirates after the country witnessed the heaviest rainfall in 75 years, with some areas recording more than 250 mm of precipitation in fewer than 24 hours, the state’s media office said in a statement Wednesday.
You'll want to remain weather aware across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with rounds of rain and thunderstorms pushing into the region. Some storms have the potential to reach severe limits
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donnovan has more on the snowfall in Calgary, Alberta.
Scientists dug along the shoreline and discovered the “flat” animal. Take a look
TORONTO — Ontario hopes to have shovels in the ground to begin building Highway 413 within a year. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says a new agreement with the federal government will allow the Toronto-area highway to begin much earlier. Ottawa and Ontario said yesterday that they came to an agreement that establishes a joint working group to minimize the planned highway’s environmental impacts in areas of federal jurisdiction. The federal government had marked the highway project for
They’re found natively only in Madagascar.
A spring storm slowly tracking across Saskatchewan and Manitoba is bringing heavy rain, then blowing snow. Concerns for flooding in parts. The Weather Networks meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Dubai has been hit by record floods, sparking misleading speculation about cloud seeding.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami alert Wednesday after eruptions at Ruang mountain sent ash thousands of feet high. Officials ordered more than 11,000 people to leave the area. The volcano on the northern side of Sulawesi island had at least five large eruptions in the past 24 hours, Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation said. Authorities raised their volcano alert to its highest level. At least 800 residents left the area earlier
A cold front is likely to bring the risk of large hail and heavy rain to southern Ontario, in the second round on Wednesday afternoon/evening. Severe weather risk is elevated in the southwest. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.